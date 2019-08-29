TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Box Office Opens Saturday, August 31

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The box office for TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will open Saturday, August 31 at 10am EST at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will star Adrienne Warren in the title role, along with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Holli' Conway (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Broadway Debut), Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matthew Griffin (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once On This Island), Ross Lekites (Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Gloria Manning (Broadway Debut), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Mars Rucker (Broadway Debut), Jessica Rush (Dear Evan Hansen), Justin Schuman (Broadway Debut), Allysa Shorte (Spongebob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple), Jayden Theophile (Broadway Debut), Skye Dakota Turner (Broadway Debut), Antonio Watson (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages).

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 7, 2019.

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London where it opened to five-star reviews and continues playing to sold out houses. The West End production is now booking through January 11, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Tickets for Broadway's TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL range from $79.00 - 299.00 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com (877-250-2929), www.TinaOnBroadway.com or at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre box office (205 West 46th Street).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You