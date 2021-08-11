TICK, TICK... BOOM! Movie Will Premiere at AFI Fest Nov. 10, on Netflix Nov. 19

Ahead of its premiere on Netflix, Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut TICK, TICK... BOOM! will make its world premiere at opening night of this year's AFI Fest.

The film opens November 10th and plays through the 14th at TCL Chinese Theatre, according to Deadline.

It was also announced today that the movie will be available to stream on Netflix on November 19th. TICK, TICK... BOOM! will be available in general theatrical release on November 12th.

Additionally, the festival will honor Julie Andrews with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

"AFI FEST will remind the world the power of this art form to lift our spirits at a time we need it most," said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. "Opening with the imperative voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda and celebrating the joy that Julie Andrews has provided generations will set our sights on a brighter day - just like in the movies."

Learn what we know so far about the upcoming adaptation!

"tick, tick...BOOM!" is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of "Rent."

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

Watch the trailer here:

Photo Credit: Macall Polay/NETFLIX