THIRTEEN Presents Special Edition of MetroFocus - 'Beyond Hamilton' Tonight

Tonight's special edition of MetroFocus on THIRTEEN will focus on the hit Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. (Check local listings here.) Among the topics will be:

LEARNING HISTORY THROUGH "HAMILTON" See how students are getting more than a history lesson from this Broadway spectacular. We'll hear from James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehman Institute and Dr. Barbara McKeon, the Head of School at the Broome Street Academy.



ELIZA Hamilton'S ORPHANAGE We explore the legacy Hamilton's wife, Eliza, left behind for children in need that continues to this very day. We talk to Jess Dannhauser, the President and CEO of Graham Windham.



THE MAN BEHIND THE MUSIC Meet the man behind the music, whose hearing loss helped create the soundtrack of this musical sensation. Tony-award winning conductor and musical director, Alex Lacamoire, joins us.



HAMILTON'S ALBANY Get a glimpse at "the real" Alexander Hamilton: his life and work in and around New York State.





Related Articles