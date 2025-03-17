THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Brick Presbyterian Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Brick Presbyterian Church is set to follow the yellow brick road in a community theater production of The Wizard of Oz. Running from April 3rd to April 6th, 2025.

Guided by an all-female Production Team, The Wizard of Oz brings together a varied ensemble of performers across all age groups across the Upper East Side. At Brick Church, renowned for its preschool education at The Brick Church School, numerous young children from across New York City take part as munchkins in this production, while older children and teens take on more featured roles as Ozians. Designed to foster creativity and artistic growth, the play offers these young talents a place and community for self-expression and enrichment.

Marie Fabien, the Director of The Brick Church School, is thrilled about the preschool-aged children's growth and learning through their participation in the production.

"The performing arts and education go hand in hand in shaping confident, lifelong learners. The Day School is thrilled to once again partner with The Brick Church Community Theater, providing opportunities for creativity, self-expression, and connection for our students, parents, and teachers."

Courtney Edwards, the Director of Brick Church's Community Theater program, agrees, and adds the importance of community for all children (and adults) through theater.

"As the parent of a child in the Day School and a fourth-generation church member, I've seen first-hand how Brick Church serves as the community's home away from home. Bringing theater to Brick Church strengthens the existing community and fosters a sense of belonging. Through this production, every adult and child will be transported to a fantasy world where dreams and reality collide, ultimately reminding us of the true meaning and power of home."

Featuring dedicated members of the Upper East Side and The Brick Presbyterian Church, The Wizard of Oz marks one of the truly rare community-driven productions. Tickets for the musical are $15, and proceeds support community initiatives in the Upper East Side, which includes arts and children's enrichment at The Brick Church. Additional donations are also welcomed and appreciated; every contribution to Brick Church helps provide resources and programming opportunities to enrich families of the neighborhood through the power of the arts.