THE VIOLET HOUR Returns To Caveat This Month

After a long time away, Winnifred Coombe (Caroline Kingsley) will once again transcend time and space to bring her audience aboard her inter-dimensional spacecraft. That is, she's back at Caveat on the Lower East Side for a special of The Violet Hour.

For those uninitiated, The Violet Hour is what us mortals might call a late night format, but much stranger and sexier. Kingsley plays Coombe, our hostess, a horny Victorian spiritualist who long ago “ascended to a higher dimension” using her “radical sex magic”. Winnifred Coombe now travels through space and time, and returns to Earth to save us and our troubled planet.

For this spring and motherhood-themed THE VIOLET HOUR: A MERRY MAY SPECIAL SPECIAL, Kingsley will be joined by Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, Spring Awakening), who just had another baby herself, Alex Moffat (SNL), Maria Randazzo (The Problem with Jon Stewart), Thomas Whittington (Our Cartoon President, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), house band Rubber Band Gun, and more guests and surprises.

A MERRY MAY SPECIAL SPECIAL descends upon Caveat (21 A Clinton St, New York, NY, 10002) on May 20, 2024 at 9:30pm. Doors at 9:00pm. Early bird tickets are $20 until May 13, 09:30PM. After, Tickets are $25.

Ticket and information are available at https://www.caveat.nyc/events/violet-hour-5-20-2024