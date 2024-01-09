THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY's Lola Tung to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

Tung will star as Eurydice from February 9th through March 17. 

By: Jan. 09, 2024

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY's Lola Tung to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

Lola Tung will make her Broadway debut as ‘Eurydice’ in the Tony® and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown. Tung will begin performances on February 9, 2024 through March 17, 2024 at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street).
 
Best known for her breakout performance as ‘Belly’ in the hit Amazon Prime series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Tung will star alongside Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco, who also joins the production as ‘Persephone’ on February 9 through June 30. Solea Pfeiffer and Betty Who will play their final performances as ‘Eurydice’ and ‘Persephone,’ respectively, on Sunday, February 4.
 
 
"I saw Hadestown in February of 2020 and immediately fell in love with the show,” Tung stated. “I’d had dreams of being on Broadway since I performed in my middle school musicals, and after seeing Hadestown I instantly added it to the little list of dream shows in my mind. The storytelling is beautiful and unique, the music is unbelievably special, and the show is just so moving. I am very grateful to be joining this incredible company. What a dream and an honor it is to be making my Broadway debut in this show!"
 
Hadestown currently stars Betty Who as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Tony Award winner Lillias White as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, and Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice. They are joined by Lindsey Hailes, Belén Moyano, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson. 

 
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
 
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
 

Photo credit: Andy Henderson




