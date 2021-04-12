THE SOPRANOS and JERSEY BOYS Star Joseph Siravo Dies at 64

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Joseph Siravo has died at 64 after a long battle with cancer.

Siravo is perhaps best known for his role as Johnny Soprano on the television series The Sopranos.

His most notable stage role was Angelo "Gyp" DeCarlo in that first National Tour of Jersey Boys, which he played for over 2,000 performances.

On Broadway, he has appeared in Conversations With My Father and The Boys From Syracuse. Off-Broadway credits include Mad Forest, Up Against the Wind (NYTW), Gemini, Dark Rapture (Second Stage), Piece of My Heart (Signature), Lusting After Pipino's Wife (Primary Stages), The Root (Atlantic), My Night with Reg (The New Group), and Dream of a Common Language (Women's Project).

Regionally, he appeared in several productions including Hamlet (Long Wharf), Antony and Cleopatra (Berkeley Rep), Last of the Boys (McCarter), Three Sisters (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ), Savages (Seattle Rep), Othello, Sweeney Todd, and A View From the Bridge (Hangar Theatre).

In addition to his role on The Sopranos, his other television credits include "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," "Elementary," "The Blacklist," "In Treatment," and "Dirty Sexy Money." Film appearances include Equity, The Wannabe, Maid in Manhattan, Walking and Talking, Carlito's Way, Thirteen Conversations About One Thing, and Things That Hang From Trees (Producer).