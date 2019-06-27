THE PROM and BE MORE CHILL Come to Queens For BROADWAY IN THE BOROS Tomorrow

On Friday, June 28 at 12:00 Noon, 77th Street & 37th Road, Jackson Heights, Queens, NY, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) will present the second event of the 2019 season of BROADWAY IN THE BOROS, a series of free outdoor lunchtime musical performances featuring cast members and musicians from Broadway's current hit shows.

To help celebrate World Pride Month, the LGBTQ hit and Drama Desk Award-Winner for Best Musical The Prom (soon to be a film with Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Awkwafina and Nicole Kidman), along with Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-Winner for Favorite New Musical Be More Chill, will be featured at the site of the annual Queens Pride Parade in Jackson Heights. MOME is partnering with NYC Pride to make this performance an official event of the first WorldPride in the United States, in conjunction with 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

In addition to this showcase of vignette performances, each 'Broadway in the Boros' event features Broadway ticket giveaways, trivia games, and more! All performances are hosted by Julie James, host of the popular SiriusXM Radio show "On Broadway."





