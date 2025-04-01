THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Celebrate 8th Anniversary of New York Opening

The production is playing at off-Broadway’s New World Stages.
Tomorrow Wednesday, April 2 marks “Crazy Eights” for The Play That Goes Wrong when the eighth anniversary of the show’s opening night in New York takes place. The production is playing at off-Broadway’s New World Stages.
The Play That Goes Wrong cast includes Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Julian Robertson as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, Brent Bateman as Robert, Maggie Weston as Sandra, and understudies Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.
The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.
Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the ‘Cornley University Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.
The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.