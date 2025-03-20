THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Will Celebrate Spring Break With Games and Discount Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate Spring Break at The Play That Goes Wrong, The Cornley University Drama Society is inviting ticketholders to play their favorite games including “Cornley Corn Hole” and “Pin the Moustache on Chris Bean” on Thursday, April 3 at 6:30 PM in the New World Stages lobby before the 7 PM performance. All participants will get a prize, no matter how wrong the games go!

There will be a limited number of $35 tickets available for this performance when ticket buyers visit the box office on April 3 and mention "Spring Break."

The Play That Goes Wrong cast includes Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Julian Robertson as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, Brent Bateman as Robert, Maggie Weston as Sandra, and understudies Damien Brett, Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson, and Jemma Jane.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the ‘Cornley University Drama Society’ who are attempting to put on a 1920s’ murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is celebrating over a decade of disasters in London’s West End at the Duchess Theatre. The show’s success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name “Mischief” and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over 3.5 million people around the world, with productions in over 50 countries on all continents except Antarctica (where producers fear a frosty reception).