Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PIANO LESSON Plays Final Broadway Performance

THE PIANO LESSON Plays Final Broadway Performance

The Piano Lesson closes after 27 previews and 124 regular performances.

Jan. 29, 2023  

Today, January 29, the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson concludes its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, having played 27 previews and 124 regular performances. The production is the highest grossing revival of a play on Broadway and the highest grossing Wilson production on Broadway ever.

Check out a full list of upcoming Broadway closings.

Fllowing today's performance, the titular prop piano will be donated to The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who made her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors.

The design team for The Piano Lesson included Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (Projection Design), Alvin Hough Jr. (Music & Music Direction), Otis Sallid (Choreographer). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Previous buzz indicated that the show might transfer to the West End later this year, though no official plans have been announced.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway to be Filmed Tonight Photo
THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway to be Filmed Tonight
The Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson will be filmed for the Lincoln Center Theatre on Film and Tape Archives. See how to purchase tickets to The Piano Lesson, and more!
Prop Piano in THE PIANO LESSON to be Donated to The Smithsonian Photo
Prop Piano in THE PIANO LESSON to be Donated to The Smithsonian
The titular prop piano in the hit Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson will be donated to The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture after the culmination of the production’s recently-extended run.
Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, & More Visit THE PIANO LESSON Photo
Photos: Oprah Winfrey, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, & More Visit THE PIANO LESSON
The Piano Lesson on Broadway has seen several notable guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, and more! BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos of the guests backstage with members of the cast. Check out the photos here!
Photos: See Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars at THE PIANO LESSON Photo
Photos: See Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars at THE PIANO LESSON
See photos of Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu and many more stars attending The Piano Lesson on Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You


Listen: THE BIG ONE-OH! Cast Recording Featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena & More Now Available DigitallyListen: THE BIG ONE-OH! Cast Recording Featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena & More Now Available Digitally
January 27, 2023

Listen to the Ultimate Cast Recording of The Big One-Oh featuring Christian Borle, Derek Klena and more!
DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour to End its Run This SummerDEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour to End its Run This Summer
January 27, 2023

The North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which first launched at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado in October 2018, will end its run on July 2nd, 2023 at the Koger Center in Columbia, South Carolina. See how to purchase tickes!
66th Annual Obie Awards to Return Live and in Person in February66th Annual Obie Awards to Return Live and in Person in February
January 27, 2023

The 66th Annual Obie Awards, celebrating and honoring Off- and Off-Off-Broadway will take place on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Terminal 5.
Alyssa Fox to Take Over as Elphaba in WICKED Beginning in MarchAlyssa Fox to Take Over as Elphaba in WICKED Beginning in March
January 27, 2023

Alyssa Fox will take over the role of Elphaba in WICKED at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre beginning Tuesday, March 7th. See how to purchase tickets!
Alan Cumming Returns OBE, Citing 'Toxicity' in the British EmpireAlan Cumming Returns OBE, Citing 'Toxicity' in the British Empire
January 27, 2023

Alan Cumming has taken to Instagram to reveal that he has returned his OBE, due to his feelings about the 'toxicity' of the British Empire.
share