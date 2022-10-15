Video: Inside Opening Night of THE PIANO LESSON on Broadway

The best of Broadway was at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Thursday night, where The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, opened on Broadway.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

