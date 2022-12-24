Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PIANO LESSON Might Transfer to the West End in 2023

The production is currently scheduled to run through January 29th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Dec. 24, 2022  

According to a tweet from Deadline Hollywood columnist and International Editor at Large Baz Bamigboye, rumor has it that The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks could transfer to the West End in 2023.

No word on the timing or theatre, but the Broadway production is currently scheduled to run through January 29th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The Piano Lesson is directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and is the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway, and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, John David Washington as Boy Willie, and Danielle Brooks as Berniece. The current cast also features Michael Potts as Wining Boy, Ray Fisher as Lymon, Trai Byers as Avery, April Matthis as Grace, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

