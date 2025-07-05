Karla Puno Garcia to Direct and Choreograph A CHORUS LINE for Theatre Group Asia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABS-CBN has reported that Emmy Award-winning choreographer and Broadway performer Karla Puno Garcia will direct and choreograph "A Chorus Line" for Theatre Group Asia. A Chorus Line will open in March 2026 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

“Although I’ve never performed in the show itself, my connection to 'A Chorus Line' is quite deep,” Puno Garcia shared. “I have lived its story my entire life. I’ve been a chorus member countless times and have danced in ensembles for the past 20 years. I think the spirit of the show is something I’ve trained all my life to embody."

Puno Garcia received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for her work in the 76th Annual Tony Awards Opening Number and Lifetime Achievement Tribute. She co-choreographed Days of Wine and Roses on Broadway, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'arcy James, and The Connector Off-Broadway at MCC Theatre.

Puno Garcia was the lead choreographer for Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanaan season 3. Additional choreography credits include Noir (The Alley Theatre), Rent (Theatre Aspen), Gone Missing (Encores! Off-Center), Other World (Delaware Theatre Company), Somewhere (Geva Theatre), One Thousand Nights and A Day (Prospect Theatre), and In the Heights (VA Rep, Artsie Award for Best Choreography)