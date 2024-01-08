THE NOTEBOOK Broadway Production Begins Rehearsals Today

The production begins previews Saturday, February 10 ahead of a Thursday, March 14 opening night at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

The Notebook

Rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. The production begins previews Saturday, February 10 ahead of a Thursday, March 14 opening night at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th Street, NYC), where the box office is now open for ticket sales.

 The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, and John Cardoza as Younger Noah. Playing various roles are Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

 Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

 Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that’s one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. 

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Victoria Navarro is the production stage manager. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA. 

The Schoenfeld Theatre box office is now open Monday-Saturday (10am-6pm). Beginning February 10, box office hours will be Monday-Saturday (10am-8pm) and Sunday (12-6pm; when there is an evening performance, open until curtain).




