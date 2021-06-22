THE MUSIC MAN Tickets Are Now On Sale; New Producer Replaces Scott Rudin and Additional Casting Announced

Tickets for the upcoming revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man are on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST this morning. Tickets for all performances can be purchased via Telecharge.com.

Starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, and also starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, preview performances of The Music Man are set to begin on Monday, December 20, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

Hugh Jackman shared a clip from rehearsal on Twitter earlier today. Check it out below!

It was also announced that Kate Horton has been named Executive Producer of The Music Man, effective immediately, and will oversee all aspects of the production. Ms. Horton heads Fictionhouse, an independent production company making work in television, film, and theatre, alongside screen and stage director Dominic Cooke. They previously ran The Royal Court Theatre in London, UK as Artistic Director and Executive Director, and have produced Tony, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning work. Over her extensive career in theatre, with executive roles also at the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre, Ms. Horton has collaborated with the finest acting, directing and writing talent, and was responsible for numerous commercial transfers, including The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Jerusalem, Clybourne Park and Constellations.

Messrs. Diller and Geffen stated, "We are beyond glad that The Music Man is finally able to again offer tickets to the public - the wait has been too long. We are also beyond glad that Kate Horton has agreed to join us as Executive Producer - her experience and her sheer zest for great work will be invaluable as she supervises all aspects of our production."

Ms. Horton commented, "As Broadway's heart begins beating again, it is a privilege to be invited by Barry Diller and David Geffen to join such remarkable, celebrated talent in Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Jerry Zaks, Warren Carlyle and Santo Loquasto in bringing this beautiful musical to the Winter Garden Theatre. The Music Man is a joyous love-letter to the United States and a celebration of what we can achieve when we come together. We will ensure our team enjoy the right conditions for creating their most brilliant work and sharing it with the widest possible audience."

The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will also star Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn. The principal cast will also include Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

The Music Man reunites the creative team of the Tony Award-winning and record-breaking revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler, including (in addition to Zaks and Carlyle), four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), and David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements). Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick will create Orchestrations, and Patrick Vaccariello and five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt join the team as The Music Man's Musical Director and Lighting Designer, respectively.

Ms. Mullen is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.

Learn more about the production at www.Musicmanonbroadway.com.