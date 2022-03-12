THE MINUTES Cast Reminds You to Spring Forward 60 Minutes Tonight!
Daylight saving time is here and the Broadway cast of The Minutes is here to remind you to spring forward sixty minutes this Sunday, March 13th at 2am. Don't forget to adjust your clocks!
The Minutes will begin previews on Broadway on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and open on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Studio 54.
The cast of The Minutes features Noah Reid (Emmy Award-winning "Schitt's Creek"), Tony Award nominee Ian Barford (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), Tony Award winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts, Homeland), Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), Tracy Letts (Lady Bird, Ford v Ferrari), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh), Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Sally Murphy (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy, The Diary of Anne Frank), Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo).
The Minutes, the record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company, takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. Why is someone on the council mysteriously missing? What happened to all those bicycles? Is there skullduggery afoot with the city's finances? What's the deal with the available parking space? What the F is going on with the Lincoln Smackdown? And why are The Minutes from the last meeting being kept secret? "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. Part "Parks & Recreation," part "Twilight Zone," this powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.