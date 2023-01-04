THE LION KING Sets New Record For Highest-Grossing Week in Broadway History

The Lion King has set a new record for the highest-grossing week in Broadway history with his holiday week gross of $4,315,264. The production played to 99% capacity in the week ending on January 1, 2023.

Other top grossing shows this past week include The Music Man ($3,971,531), Wicked ($3,152,679), Aladdin ($2,849,723), and The Phantom Of The Opera ($2,788,017).

The Lion King recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway. While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - more than 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting.

Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 27 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 112 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.

The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.