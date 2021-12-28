THE LION KING Extends Cancelations Through December 29th Matinee

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

The Lion King has extended performance cancelations at The Minskoff Theatre for Tuesday, December 28th at 7PM and Wednesday, December 29th at 2PM.

Performances are scheduled to resume for the evening performance on Wednesday, December 29th at 7PM.

We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our guests and the Lion King company remains our number one priority.

All tickets for these performances will be refunded at the point of purchase.

If you purchased via Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster via Phone/App or the Disney on Broadway Hotline : Your refund is being processed, and your credit card will be refunded automatically within 30 days. For any issues, please contact Ticketmaster via My Account (http://my.ticketmaster.com/account).

If you purchased at the Box Office and paid with a credit card : Your refund is being processed, and your credit card will be refunded automatically within 30 days. For any issues, please contact Broadway Direct Customer Service at help@broadwaydirect.com.

If you purchased at the Box Office and paid with cash : Please return them to the Minskoff Theatre Box Office. If you are not able to visit the box office due to closure or personal schedule, you may email help@broadwaydirect.com for further instruction.

If you purchased tickets as part of a Group : Please contact your Group Sales Agent for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. Please retain your original tickets until you speak with the Group Sales Agent.

If you purchased tickets through any other sales channel : Please return to the original point of purchase for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. If you have your tickets in hand, please retain them for now. Your refund is guaranteed if you purchased through a licensed and approved distributor such as Broadway Direct, Broadway.com, Broadway Inbound, Telecharge and Entertainment Benefits Group.

If you purchased a Double the Magic package , please respond directly to your ticket concierge via your most recent email communication with them. They will help you review your options.

We're sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to having you return soon.