THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Announces Digital Lottery

Today, a digital lottery for The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, was announced ahead of the production's first preview on Saturday, March 7. This strictly limited, 16-week engagement comes to Broadway on the heels of runs at London's National Theatre and New York's Park Avenue Armory, as well as an engagement in London's West End. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, and starring its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles, The Lehman Trilogy opens officially at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Lehman Trilogy digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, offers $40 tickets beginning Saturday, March 7 through the following link: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/lehman-ny/. The lottery will be available for all performances and winners will be notified within minutes of the drawing. For matinee performances, the lottery opens at 8:00PM the day prior and drawing is at 9:00AM day of. For evening performances, the lottery opens at 9:00AM day of and drawing is at 1:00PM. Winners will have 60 minutes to pay for tickets online with a credit card. Tickets can be picked up at the Nederlander Theatre box office (208 West 41st Street) 30 minutes prior to showtime. Photo ID is required for pickup. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability and may be partial view.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event and New York Times Critics' pick charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman Brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening.

The design team for The Lehman Trilogy includes two-time Tony Award nominee Es Devlin (Scenic Design), two-time Tony Award winner Katrina Lindsay (Costume Design), Luke Halls (Video Design), Jon Clark (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Nick Powell (Composer & Sound Design), Dominic Bilkey (Co-Sound Design), Candida Caldicot (Music Direction), Polly Bennett (Movement), and Charmian Hoare (Voice). The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett.





