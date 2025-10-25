THE HONEY TRAP's Annabelle Zasowski Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Honey Trap's Annabelle Zasowski is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Zasowski takes our Instagram followers backstage at the Irish Repertory Theatre's production. Tune in to see the day in the life of a performer on a two-show-day!

About Annabelle Zasowski

Annabelle Zakowski is thrilled to be a part of Leo McGann's The Honey Trap. She is an American actress and singer, whose television credits include Nicole in Starz's "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," Cecily in HBO's "Divorce," and appearances on NBC's "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" and Paramount+'s "Evil." Grateful to the creative team, casting, and her amazing reps—John Mara Jr, Mallory Tucker, and everyone at CESD. All my love to my family and friends!

About The Honey Trap

Now running at Irish Repertory Theatre is the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann . Directed by Matt Torney, the cast includes Doireann Mac Mahon, Daniel Marconi, Samantha Mathis, Molly Ranson, Harrison Tipping, and Annabelle Zasowski.



Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.