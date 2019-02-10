THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Wins the GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN has won the GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards!

The award was given during the Premiere Ceremony live on Grammy.com.

Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

In November, Atlantic Records released an unprecedented all-star companion album - "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - REIMAGINED" - which sees songs from the film covered by a remarkable cast of artists. The album immediately ascended into the #1 position on iTunes "Top Albums" chart, with a staggering 90,000 units sold in the first week alone and global streams now approaching 500 million. The album had already amassed an incredible 100m streams via individual tracks and videos unveiled prior to the album's official release. Among those were "Rewrite the Stars" featuring multi-platinum artists Anne-Marie and James Arthur, Panic! At the Disco's rework of "The Greatest Show" and multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner Kelly Clarkson's stunning take on "Never Enough." "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - REIMAGINED" also came accompanied by P!nk's chart-topping version of "A Million Dreams" and the "A Million Dreams (Reprise)" performed by her daughter Willow Sage Hart. P!nk's version of "A Million Dreams" also proved to be a smash - reaching #2 on the iTunes overall "Top Songs" chart.

Atlantic Records unveiled the inspiring companion visual for "This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix)," performed by Keala Settle, Kesha, and the legendary Missy Elliott. The moving video stars Antoni, Tan, Bobby, and Jonathan from Netflix's Queer Eye alongside three extraordinary high school students (watch here). The video was released in support of the VH1 Save The Music Foundation, with viewers encouraged to help kids, schools, and communities realize their full potential through the power of making music by donating here.

"The Greatest Showman - Original Movie Soundtrack" is produced by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, GRAMMY® Award-winning (and 5x nominee) Atlantic Records President, West Coast Kevin Weaver (Furious 7,Suicide Squad, The Fault in Our Stars, The Fate of the Furious) and GRAMMY® Award-winning Atlantic Records President, A&R Pete Ganbarg (Twenty One Pilots, Hamilton: Original Broadway Cast Recording, Dear Evan Hansen: Original Broadway Cast Recording).

20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that tells the story of P.T. Barnum - a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman was directed by Michael Gracey and stars Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

