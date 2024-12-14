THE GREAT GATSBY's Sara Chase Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great Gatsby's Sara Chase is taking over our Instagram today!

Follow along here as Chase takes our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of the hit Broadway musical.

About Sara Chase

Best known as molewoman Cyndee Pokorny on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special.” Broadway: First Date (original cast recording). Off-Broadway: The Toxic Avenger (original cast recording). She will next be seen in Schmigadoon! at the Kennedy Center. TV: “The Simpsons,” “The Office,” “Arrested Development.” Training: Upright Citizens Brigade/BFA Boston University. @sarachase_

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.