THE GREAT GATSBY's Elena Ricardo Takes Over Our Instagram Today

The Great Gatsby's Elena Ricardo is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Ricardo takes our Instagram followers behind-the-scenes of the hit Broadway musical. She is currently in the hit musical as the standby for Daisy Buchanan and Jordan Baker. Tune in to see the day in the life of a Broadway performer on a two-show-day!

About Elena Ricardo

Ricardo was most recently seen on Broadway in Water For Elephants as the understudy for Marlena. She was also seen as Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia! and in the ensemble of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.