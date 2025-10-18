 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

THE GREAT GATSBY's Derek Jordan Tayler Takes Over Our Instagram Today

Tune in to see the day in the life of a Broadway performer on a two-show-day!

By: Oct. 18, 2025
THE GREAT GATSBY's Derek Jordan Tayler Takes Over Our Instagram Today Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Great Gatsby's Derek Jordan Taylor is taking over our Instagram today! Follow along here as Taylor takes our Instagram followers backstage at the hit Broadway musical. Tune in to see the day in the life of a Broadway performer on a two-show-day!

About Derek Jordan Taylor (Ensemble, Sugar)

Taylor's Broadway credits include Funny Girl, The Great Gatsby (OBC), BOOP! The Musical (OBC).

About The Great Gatsby

The new musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The Broadway musical features a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). 

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever,  The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan.

Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century. 


Next on Stage
Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
79 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Death Becomes Her
128 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Wicked
152 ratings

Wicked
Waiting for Godot
26 ratings

Waiting for Godot

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a The Great Gatsby Old Sport Hat
The Great Gatsby Old Sport Hat
Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Keychain
The Great Gatsby Logo Keychain
Buy a The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie
The Great Gatsby Party Hoodie
Buy a The Great Gatsby Logo Tee
The Great Gatsby Logo Tee

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos