THE GREAT GATSBY to Launch Rush and Lottery & Host Box Office Opening Celebration

The Great Gatsby will launch an in-person rush (with student pricing availability), a digital lottery for all performances, and will host a Box Office Opening celebration on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00AM.

BOX OFFICE OPENING CELEBRATION – Saturday, March 16 at 10:00AM

Fans and friends are invited to celebrate the official Box Office Opening on Saturday, March 16, starting at 10AM, at the Broadway Theatre. The event will feature special guests, an exclusive commemorative gift item, and a limited, special ticket price of $50 during the first two hours of the box office being open. The $50 ticket deal is valid only in person, and will be for seat locations in both the orchestra and the mezzanine for performances between March 30–May 12, with a limit of 4 tickets per person.

IN-PERSON RUSH – Beginning March 29

As of first preview on March 29, the show will have an in-person rush (with student pricing availability). In-person rush is available on the day of the performance at the Broadway Theatre box office (53rd and Broadway). One person may buy up to two tickets for $40 each (or $25 each with a valid student ID).

DIGITAL LOTTERY – Opens March 28 at 12AM

The digital lottery, powered by Telecharge, will be available starting at 12:00AM on Thursday, March 28 ahead of the show’s first preview performance on Friday, March 29. A limited number of $45 tickets will be available for each performance. The lottery will open at 12:00AM one day before the performance, and close at 3:00PM. Winners are drawn at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM one day before the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have five hours to claim and purchase tickets online. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://rush.telecharge.com/.

ONLINE AND BY PHONE – On Sale Now

Tickets for the Broadway production are $48–$288, and are on sale at Telecharge.com or by phone at 212-239-6200. The regular performance schedule is: Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 2pm & 8pm, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm. The preview & holiday schedules may vary.

ABOUT THE GREAT GATSBY

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

Direct from a sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, the show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) & Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (After Midnight, “Dancing with the Stars”). The musical begins previews onFriday, March 29, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).

Tony Award-nominated Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, “Smash”) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) lead the cast as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan. Rounding out the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts (“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim.

Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard (MJ: the Musical), Austin Colby (Frozen), Curtis Holland(Mean Girls), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Ryah Nixon (Boop! The Musical), Pascal Pastrana (A Beautiful Noise), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Resheg Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Derek Jordan Taylor (Funny Girl), Tanairi Sade Vazquez (On Your Feet!), and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), Jake Trammel (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.

The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby will feature scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Casting is byC12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.