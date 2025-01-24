THE GREAT GATSBY Will Launch a North American Tour in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Gatsby is hitting the road, Old Sport! BroadwayWorld has learned that the musical, which is now playing on Broadway, will launch a North American Tour next year.

The first two stops have been announced, which include a run in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theatre from January 31 - February 7, 2026, as well as a run at Cleveland's Connor Palace from June 9 - 28, 2026. Further dates are to be announced.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

Lead produced by acclaimed, award-winning producer Chunsoo Shin, the musical features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby began previews on Broadway on March 29, 2024 at the Broadway Theatre ahead of an official opening on April 25. The Broadway cast is currently led by Ryan McCartan in the titular role, with Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim. Eva Noblezada stars as Daisy through January 30 and Sarah Hyland will begin performances on February 10.