THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK CONCERT SERIES Continues With Jenn Colella

Scott Siegel has announced the continuation of his bi-weekly concerts, The Great American Songbook Concert Series, now further underwritten with a $25,000 Matching Grant from Tom and Maren Hood. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Siegel brings this concert series, a celebration of American songwriters from Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, to the comfort of your own home via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The concerts premiere bi-weekly on Thursday's at 7pm and are free to watch.

Volume 8 of the series will premiere on Thursday, August 13th, featuring Tony Award Winner Jenn Colella. Each concert features at least 10 performances by a wide array of stars.

For this virtual series, Mr. Siegel created a GoFundMe campaign dedicated to producing these concerts and, most importantly, paying the artists that take part and lend their talents. The GoFundMe campaign asks people who love the American Songbook, as well as who have the monetary means, to donate so that out-of-work performers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can be paid for their work. So far, over 175 audience members, each credited with the title of Producer, have generously donated to The Great American Songbook Concert Series, raising over $20,000. Additionally, Mr. Siegel has just received a Matching Grant of $25,000 to help support the series. If the grant is fully matched, the concert series will have a solid foundation to continue to the holiday season, guaranteeing the ability to pay performers throughout the turbulent months ahead.

Siegel, the Executive Producer, Writer, and Host of the series, said, "I conceived this series to be a 'win' for everyone. The audience wins because we give them free concerts available on all social media platforms. The performers win because they get paid to perform when there are virtually no other paying jobs out there right now (and they get to be seen by thousands of people). And, finally, the donors win because they are acknowledged as the shows producers. I believe," Siegel concluded, "that this is a feel good story in a feel bad world."

The Great American Songbook Concert Series showcases a wide array of musical performances including Broadway stars, New York nightclub stars, and young artists on the rise, all performing famous tunes from your favorite American songwriters. Some of the many stars who have either performed, or will appear, in upcoming concerts include Christina Bianco, Kerry Butler, Jenn Colella, Robert Cuccioli, Quentin Earl Darrington, Tony DeSare, Debbie Gravitte, Aaron Lazar, Beth Malone, Karen Mason, Luba Mason, Kenita R. Miller, Christiane Noll, Kerry O'Malley, Patrick Page, Emily Skinner, Jarrod Spector, Elizabeth Stanley, Tom Wopat, and Karen Ziemba.

Donations are currently being accepted via the GoFundMe; checks, money orders, Venmo and Zelle are also accepted.

