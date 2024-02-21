THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out Now

The Original Off Broadway cast recording of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon is now available on all digital platforms.

Listen below!

Produced by John Yap on JAY Records, the recording features the original cast of the Off Broadway production. The physical CD will be available later this Spring. The Gospel According to Heather enjoyed a successful engagement at Theater 555 last summer.

"I could not be happier to be having my third collaboration with John Yap and JAY Records," shares Producer Jim Kierstead. "I can't wait for everyone to hear the magic that he has made in keeping our production alive!"

In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

The cast features Lauren Elder (Hair), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Maria Habeeb, Jeremy Kushnier (Atomic, Footloose), Maya Lagerstam, Zach Rand, Katey Sagal (“The Conners,” “Married…With Children,” “Sons of Anarchy”), Carson Stewart, Brittany Nicole Williams (The Prom) and Wayne Wilson.

The creative team is: Jonathan Bauerfeld (music direction), Jodie Moore (music supervision), Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Saawan Tiwari(costume design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Brendan McCann (props design) and Timothy Ellis Riley (fight direction). Josh Iacovelli is Production Manager. The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook and Kelly Merrit is assistant stage manager. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.