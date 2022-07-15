THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA The Musical Pre-Broadway Engagement Begins Next Week

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL begins performances this Tuesday, July 19 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago. The Pre-Broadway World Premiere production will run for a limited five-week engagement, July 19 - August 21, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.



THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL stars Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly and Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs. Joining them is Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In The Heights) as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren, Megan Masako Haley (Wicked, Mean Girls) as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Waitress) as Kayla, Michael Tacconi (The Cher Show) as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud) as Christian Thompson.



The ensemble includes Kyle Brown, JoJo Carmichael, Olivia Cipolla, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Audrey Douglass, Hannah Douglass, Madison Fendley, Cailen Fu, Michael Samarie George, Henry Gottfried, Marya Grandy, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Amber Jackson, Chris Jarosz, Carlos A. Jimenez, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Anthony Murphy, Jim Ortlieb, Johnathan Rice, Sawyer Smith, Terrance Spencer, and CJ Tyson.



The new musical features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, Tony Award winning director Anna D. Shapiro, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop.



Additionally, the musical features costume design by Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips, scenic and media design by Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Brett Banakis (The Cher Show), lighting design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable, sound design by Nevin Steinberg (Hadestown, Hamilton) and orchestrations by Grammy Award-winning music producer, songwriter, and composer Giles Martin.



Photos of the cast in rehearsals in New York can be found here. B-roll of the cast's first rehearsal, first meeting, and special messages from Elton John can be found here.



Runway Magazine. The supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It's a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway's legendary Editor-in-Chief, Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda's blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.



THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most. Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the musical is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, and SIX) and Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical, Next Fall) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Ticket prices for THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, THE MUSICAL range from $33-$120, with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information and to check the playing schedule, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.



ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 22 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

Masks are recommended, but not required. Our Covid protocol can change without notice. For complete information on our COVID protocol visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com/covid19

For more information and tickets, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.