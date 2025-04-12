THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME to Open at Theatre Arlington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will open at Theatre Arlington on Friday, May 8 at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, May 25. Performances will take palce on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

About the show

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Mark Haddon, this play tells the story of 15 year old Christopher, the boy with an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics, but ill equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers.

Now it is 7 minutes after midnight and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery, but his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.