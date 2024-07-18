THE CRITIC, Starring Ian McKellan, Lands North American Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Critic, the upcoming thriller starring Ian McKellen, will be released on September 13, 2014 in North America. According to Deadline, Greenwich Entertainment has acquired the rights for the film, which is based on the novel Curtain Call by Anthony Quinn. The movie is set to premiere in the UK on the same day.

The movie features an all-star British cast including McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong, Ben Barnes, Alfred Enoch, Romola Garai, and Lesley Manville. It is directed by Anand Tucker, with a screenplay by Patrick Marber.

According to the synopsis, "When the most feared and vicious theatre critic in town Jimmy Erskine (McKellen), finds himself suddenly in the cross hairs of the Daily Chronicle’s new owner David Brooke (Strong), he strikes a sinister Faustian pact with struggling actress Nina Land (Arterton) who is desperate to win his favour."

The Critic made its world debut at TIFF in 2023.

Watch the trailer here: