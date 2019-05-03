THE CHER SHOW Announces Signing and Performance at B&N

The Cher Show, the three-time Tony nominated new hit bio musical currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre, will celebrate the retail release of their Original Cast Recording with an in-store performance and CD signing at Barnes & Noble (150 East 86th Street) at 4pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

The event will feature musical performances by stars Stephanie J. Block (Star), Teal Wicks (Lady), Micaela Diamond (Babe), Jarrod Spector (Sonny Bono), and Matthew Hydzik (Gregg Allman). Following the performance, the cast will be on hand to sign CDs.

This is a wrist-banded event. Priority seating with CD purchase from Barnes & Noble Upper East Side. Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9:00AM the day of the event (5/14). Call the store for details: 212-369-2180.

The original cast album for The Cher Show is available HERE. The album was released digitally on Friday, April 12th on Warner Bros. Records. The physical album will be released on Friday, May 10th.

This week, The Cher Show was nominated for three 2019 Tony Awards for star Stephanie J. Block (Best Leading Actress in a Musical), Bob Mackie (best Costume Design of a Musical), and Kevin Adams (Best Lighting Design of a musical. A new bio musical featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and directed by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, The Cher Show opened on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street).

The Cher Show stars Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), andMicaela Diamond (Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik (West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

The full company also features Marija Juliette Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Colby Q. Lindeman, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Aléna Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

The Cher Show features choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies); music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis); music direction by Andrew Resnick, and dance music arrangements byZane Mark and Daryl Waters. Rounding out the creative team are Tony Award nominee and nine-time Emmy Award winning costume designer Bob Mackie, Tony Award-winning set designer Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, American Idiot), set designer Brett J. Banakis, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), Tony Award-nominated sound designer Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), video and projection designer Darrel Maloney, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup designer Cookie Jordan. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA. General Management is by Baseline Theatrical.

