THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Announces Closing

After 2,828 performances and 360 playing weeks across North America, the producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON announced today that the Jumamosi Company (second national) tour has ended its run. Originally scheduled with engagements through the summer, the decision to close was predicated by a series of cancelled dates due to public health and safety concerns surrounding the virus (COVID-19).

THE BOOK OF MORMON played its final performance Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Ticketholders for cancelled performances should contact their point of purchase for a refund.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker. The creative team also includes set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus. Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.





