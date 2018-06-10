THE BAND'S VISIT Wins 2018 Tony Award for Best Musical

The Band's Visit has won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Musical.

In THE BAND'S VISIT, a mix-up sends a group of Egyptian musicians to a remote Israeli town. When the locals take them in for the night, their lives intertwine in the most unexpected ways. Fate brought them to town. Their music brought it to life.

Winner of four BEST MUSICAL awards, and now honored on every major BEST OF THE YEAR list, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can bring us all together.

