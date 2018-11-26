THE BAND'S VISIT Offers Holiday Sale on Tickets

The Band's Visit is offering a holiday sale through December 5 to all performances January 8 - March 10, 2019. Details are available at TheBandsVisitMusical.com/HolidaySale.

The Band's Visit is a 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, as well as the recipient of awards from the Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice, playing its final performance on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

THE BAND'S VISIT has won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (David Yazbek), Best Book (Itamar Moses), Lead Actress (Katrina Lenk), Lead Actor (Tony Shalhoub), Featured Actor (Ari'el Stachel), Lighting Design (Tyler Micoleau), Sound Design (Kai Harada), Orchestrations (Jamshied Sharifi) and Director (David Cromer); the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek); two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); three Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek) and Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek); The Joe A. Callaway Award for outstanding direction (David Cromer); The Dramatists Guild's 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for David Yazbek's score; and Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk). THE BAND'S VISIT has broken the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice.

THE BAND'S VISIT landed on more BEST OF 2017 lists than any Broadway show including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Time Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, New York Magazine, Deadline, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Time Out New York, New York Observer, NY1, Forbes, The Wrap, Broadway.com, TheaterMania .com, Buzzfeed, Thrillist, amNY, Newsday, The Daily Beast, The Huffington Post and Asbury Park Press.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Sasson Gabay, Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel, Brandon Uranowitz, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Samir Shukry, Bill Army, Joseph Kamal, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Layan Elwazani, Joe Joseph, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Jodi McFadden, and James Rana. Musicians include Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

THE BAND'S VISIT is produced by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon A Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producer for THE BAND'S VISIT is Allan Williams.

