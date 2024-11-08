TAMMY FAYE Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tune into Good Morning America on Wednesday, November 13 for a special performance from the Broadway cast of Tammy Faye! The new musical is currently running on Broadway at the Palace Theatre with Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell. The cast will be on the morning news program, airing next Wednesday at 7:00-9:00 a.m. EST on ABC.

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold(Patriots, Dear England).

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy