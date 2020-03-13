TAKE ME OUT Pushes First Broadway Preview to April 14
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out, which was previously set to begin previews April 2, has pushed its start date by two weeks to April 14 due to the COVID-19 shutdown. A change to opening night has not yet been announced.
Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out will feature Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.
In the Tony Award®-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.
