TADA! Youth Theater Presents Family Musical WIDE-AWAKE JAKE

TADA! Youth Theater presents Wide-awake Jake, running March 6, 2022 through March 19, 2022, 15 W 28th Street, 2nd Floor Theater (between Broadway and 5th Avenue) New York, NY 10001.

Wide-awake Jake, a family musical, that features the story of a little boy who simply can't fall asleep and the adventures he encounters on his quest for slumber. Join Jake and his friends as they meet a lion, a dragon, and a giant, and discover how fun and easy Yawn Power can be.

As a performing arts center, TADA! is required to comply with the NYC vaccine mandate regulations outlined in the "Key to NYC Pass". All audience members age 5+ must be symptom free and fully vaccinated to enter. At the door, we'll ask you to show proof of 2 shots (Moderna or Pfizer) or 1 shot (Johnson & Johnson) along with your photo ID (ages 5-18 do not need to include a photo ID).

All audience members age 2+ are required to wear a mask at all times that fits over their mouth and nose. Please note: A negative test result will not be accepted in place of vaccination. Before purchasing your tickets, please read through our COVID policies and procedures HERE!

Please visit TADATHEATER.COM for more information and to purchase your tickets! Tickets go on sale February 12th.