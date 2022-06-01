TADA! Youth Theater Announces Open House Summer Camp Preview

TADA! Youth Theater invites children to a fun, active musical theater Open House sample class to preview TADA! Summer Camp. Singing! Dancing! Acting!

The event is set for Saturday June 25, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Sample Class for Children, Ages 5 to 11

10:00 am-11:00 am Ages 5-7

11:30 am -12:30 pm Ages 8-11

PLACE: TADA! Youth Theater

15 West 28th Street, 3rd floor

Between Broadway & Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

Young people will explore the essential skills of singing, dancing and acting to allow their imaginations to soar! Students will enjoy a sample class led by professional NYC Teaching Artists to preview the fun of participating in TADA! Summer Camp. TADA's Director of Education will facilitate a Q&A.

To register* please visit Open Houses.

*Registration required for children to attend at $25 per student. If you register for Summer Camp following Open House, the fee plus the discount will be applied to your camp registration. Financial assistance is available and no child will be turned away because of their inability to pay. For more information, please visit Financial Assistance.

TADA! Youth Theater presents in-person week-long musical theater summer camps where children create and perform a brand new musical every week, all summer long! Summer camps take place from July 11th through August 26th for children, ages 5-11, Monday through Friday, 10AM - 5PM, at TADA! Youth Theater, 15 West 28th Street in Manhattan. Children will be divided into groups by their ages.

TADA! no longer requires proof of vaccination for students or adults to enter the building, and masks are optional.

Since 1984, TADA!'s mission is to inspire young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions and educational programs. A unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater, TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and a positive youth development program for its RYET Members (ages 8-18); musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. Through high-quality work, young people develop advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving- skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.