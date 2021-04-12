T. Fellowship Renamed The Prince Fellowship After Hal Prince

The T. Fellowship has officially been renamed The Prince Fellowship to honor the legacy, career and memory of the producer, director and T Fellowship founder Harold Prince.

The current Prince Fellowship Mentors are Kristin Caskey, Sue Frost, Tom Schumacher, Jeffrey Seller and David Stone. The program is managed by Columbia University School of the Arts.

The Prince Fellowship has also announced the formation of a new advisory group of industry specialists who will serve as additional resources for the fellows, sharing their expertise and perspective and complementing the existing mentorship and academic curriculum. The New Group of Advisors includes Victoria Bailey, Christopher Burney, Lisa Dawn Cave, Nina Essman, Kamilah Forbes, Robert Fried, Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Brian Moreland, Julio Peterson, Natasha Sinha, Donna Walker-Kuhne, Schele Williams, and Kumiko Yoshii.



In 2005, upon founding the T Fellowship, Harold Prince said, "For a number of years now, I have had interviews with extraordinary young people who want careers as creative producers. Because they love and want to be part of the commercial theater, they express frustration. They know my history as a producer before I became a director, and they have identified with the tasks of a creative producer. They want to nurture new work, encourage new artists, and take chances, and they recognize that the current climate on Broadway makes that almost impossible. Costs have escalated, and producing is generally the work of either a consortium of wealthy individuals, or corporations. So, before it's too late, my colleagues and I have shaped a program with the help of Columbia University, to once again put young creative producing in the mainstream. I've always believed the best of Broadway is the best there is."

Shortly thereafter, Orin Wolf and John Pinkard were awarded the first two T. Fellowships in 2006. Other past recipients are Aaron Glick (2013), Jen Hoguet (2015), Christopher Maring (2016), Allison Bressi (2017), Rachel Sussman (2018) and Ben Holtzman (2019).

The Prince Fellowship includes a stipend of $10,000, a $20,000 budget for the development of a new theatrical production, and access to courses in Columbia's MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program. The 2021 Prince Fellowship will run from September 2021 through August 2022 and applications will open at the end of April. Prospective applicants can visit https://princefellowship.com/ for more information.

The Prince Fellowship is managed by Co-Directors Orin Wolf (President of NETworks Presentations), Steven Chaikelson (Head of the MFA Theatre Management & Producing Program at the Columbia School of the Arts), and Aaron Glick (Producer, Former T. Fellow).

The Prince Fellowship is generously supported by The Broadway League and The John Gore Organization.