Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre Presents First-Ever Family Friendly Puppet Slam

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Live Stream Performances on October 17 & 18.

City Parks Foundation's Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre is proud to announce a virtual open house presented with Open House New York. Taking place on October 17 & 18, the open house will offer an in-depth look into the history of the theatre and its puppeteers, followed by "Puppet Time" a family-friendly, first-ever Puppet Slam showcase. "Puppet Time" is funded in part by the Puppet Slam Network (a project of IBEX Puppetry). See below for full event details. The program will digitally live streamed on the Open House New York website and available on the City Parks Foundation YouTube and Facebook channels.

"We are pleased to provide a digital program for Open House New York this year to give a look behind the scenes into the unique history of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre and its puppeteers," said Bruce Cannon, Artistic Director of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. "Our first-ever digital puppet slam, "Puppet Time" in partnership with Puppet Slam Network, will bring the outstanding work of the cottage to life in a unique showcase of an ode to past performances plus the premiere of new, never-before-seen pieces."

Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre Open House New York Digital Program and Puppet Slam Saturday, October 17 & Sunday, October 18

Part I: A History of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre facilitated by Swedish American puppeteer Cinna Vesterberg

From its origin in Sweden, through its journey to Philadelphia's Fairmount Park's Centennial Exhibition in 1876, to its final, current destination in Central Park, Cinna will explore this schoolhouse-turned-marionette-theatre's intriguing history and place as an Historic House Landmark.

Part II: Behind the Scenes with Swedish Cottage Marionette Puppeteers facilitated by Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Artistic Director Bruce Cannon

﻿

The Swedish Cottage puppeteers' history began 63 years after the Swedish Schoolhouse debuted at the Historic 1876 Centennial Exhibition. Bruce Cannon will take us through the history of the puppeteers and their fascinating journey as a puppet troupe into the 21st century.

Part I and II will be available on the Open House New York website and City Parks Foundation YouTube & Facebook channels at 11:00AM ET

Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre presents Puppet Time

With support from the Puppet Slam Network, the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre, housed in the historic theatre in Central Park, will be presenting a digital family-friendly Puppet Slam, "Puppet Time," originally planned to be performed live during Open House NY weekend, brought to you virtually from various sites in Central Park. The hour-long "Puppet Time" will feature familiar and never-before-seen marionette performances that demonstrate the collective and individual talents of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre puppeteers, past and present.

Available on the Open House New York website and City Parks Foundation YouTube & Facebook channels at 12:00PM ET

"Puppet Time" Performances:

"Fine Day" from Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Pippi (2007, 2013)

"Bestest Clothes" from Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Princess, Emperor and the Duck (2003, 2006, 2017)

"EGGriginated" by Ronnie Wasserstrom, Playdate Puppets

"Funny Bunny: Bulletin from the Burrow" by Honey Goodenough, Good Hearted Entertainment

"Balloon Clown Cat," by Arlee Chadwick

"Dancing with My Shadow" and "Flying" from Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Peter Pan (2009)

"STYX" by Kervin Peralta

"Jokes with Josue" by Emmanuel Elepernord

"Vaccine" by Kevin White

"Simulacrum" by Charlie Delrisco

"What is the Role of a Chairperson" by Liz Oakley and Ali Goss

"Looking for a Princess" from Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Princess, Emperor and the Duck (2003, 2006, 2017)

"Seneca Rap" from Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Hansel and Gretel's Halloween Adventure (2016, 2017)

"Jerusalema" marionette and dance medley, by Bruce Cannon, Bruce Cannon's Puppetry Productions

"How You Gonna Come Back Tomorrow" from Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre's Pippi (2007, 2013)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You