Sutton Foster-Led Series YOUNGER Picked Up For Sixth Season

Just in time for the show's fifth season premiere, TVland has announced that Younger, the series led by Tony Award-winning actress, Sutton Foster, will be renewed for a sixth season.

TVLand President, Kevin Kay, said of the renewal, "We are honored to continue to work with the brilliant Darren Star and this amazing cast, led by the multi-talented Sutton Foster. The new season is outstanding and we are thrilled for what's to come for these beloved characters."

The most recent season of "Younger" was the highest-rated and most-watched season in series history, and the series ranked as the #1 original ad-supported cable sitcom with women 18-49 and women 25-54. From "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star and starring two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis, "Younger" follows Liza, a woman who lies about her age at her job in the highly competitive world of publishing. As Liza's personal and professional lives have become irreversibly intertwined over time, keeping the secret proves more and more difficult, and she finally reveals the truth to Kelsey, her friend and partner at work. Still, Liza must keep up appearances, as she is torn between her attraction to her boss and the fact that their professional relationship was built on a lie.

"Younger," which films at the legendary Silvercup Studios in New York, is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for TV Land. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

