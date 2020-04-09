Sunny Showtunes: Liberate Your Spirit With the 'Revolting Children' of MATILDA

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

When faced with an educational tenure under the terrifying tutelage of the evil Miss Trunchbull, the kids of Crunch'em Hall didn't get scared...they got even. With the help of their brave friend Matilda, the students managed to turn the tables on their child-hating headmistress to fight for the right to be a little bit naughty. This afternoon stage your own revolution and liberate your soul with the music of Tony Award-nominee Tim Minchin, and the "Revolting Children" of Matilda the Musical!





