Submissions are Now Open for Playhouse Creatures Theatre's FIGHT FORWARD FESTIVAL

Fight Forward Festival

Playhouse Creatures Theatre (PCTC) is seeking 10-minute play submissions for its "Fight Forward Festival. "

Let's face it, there's a lot wrong in the world right now. But, there is still a lot worth fighting for. As part of a community, a society, this planet, we need to stay ever vigilant and fight for what really matters to us. We have the responsibility to fight for those who can't fight for themselves; to raise our voices when others are silenced. We need to fight forward toward a better, safer, more inclusive future.

What keeps you up at night? What needs to change NOW? Your play should have themes of social justice, reproductive rights, equality, Gun control, LGBTQIA's+ rights, war, inept politics/ political systems, the environment... sadly we could go on and on.

The plays must be 10 minutes, but the genre and theme are up to you. Bring your passion! We want to hear from you.

Requirements

10 minutes

No Fee

Deadline- Send submissions to PCTCFights@gmail.com by May 15th, 2023

Five plays will be selected and the winners will each be awarded $100, prize, as well as a June, rehearsed public presentation; a three-day virtual presentation.