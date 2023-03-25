Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Submissions are Now Open for Playhouse Creatures Theatre's FIGHT FORWARD FESTIVAL

Five plays will be selected and the winners will each be awarded $100, prize, as well as a June, rehearsed public presentation; a three-day virtual presentation.

Mar. 25, 2023  

Submissions are Now Open for Playhouse Creatures Theatre's FIGHT FORWARD FESTIVAL

Fight Forward Festival
Playhouse Creatures Theatre (PCTC) is seeking 10-minute play submissions for its "Fight Forward Festival. "

Let's face it, there's a lot wrong in the world right now. But, there is still a lot worth fighting for. As part of a community, a society, this planet, we need to stay ever vigilant and fight for what really matters to us. We have the responsibility to fight for those who can't fight for themselves; to raise our voices when others are silenced. We need to fight forward toward a better, safer, more inclusive future.

What keeps you up at night? What needs to change NOW? Your play should have themes of social justice, reproductive rights, equality, Gun control, LGBTQIA's+ rights, war, inept politics/ political systems, the environment... sadly we could go on and on.

The plays must be 10 minutes, but the genre and theme are up to you. Bring your passion! We want to hear from you.

Requirements

10 minutes

No Fee

Deadline- Send submissions to PCTCFights@gmail.com by May 15th, 2023

Five plays will be selected and the winners will each be awarded $100, prize, as well as a June, rehearsed public presentation; a three-day virtual presentation.



Related Stories
& JULIET Ends West End Run Photo
& JULIET Ends West End Run
& JULIET, the award-winning musical which has been thrilling audiences in London since opening in 2019, plays its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre tonight, Saturday 25 March 2023.
Photos: Stars Arrive for BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive for BAD CINDERELLA Opening Night
See photos of stars as they arrive on the Bad Cinderella opening night red carpet!
Lottery Tickets for PHANTOMs Final Performance Now Available Photo
Lottery Tickets for PHANTOM's Final Performance Now Available
Special lottery for tickets to the invitation-only, final Broadway performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Sunday, April 16 at 5PM are now available!
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Tune into our Instagram story as the cast of The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa Fasthorse at Second Stage Theater takes you behind the scenes of their day!

More Hot Stories For You


Lottery Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Final Performance Now AvailableLottery Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Final Performance Now Available
March 24, 2023

Special lottery for tickets to the invitation-only, final Broadway performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Sunday, April 16 at 5PM are now available!
Photos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & More in SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
March 24, 2023

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, returns to Broadway on Sunday night, March 26. Check out photos of the cast in action!
Lea Michele to Return to FUNNY GIRL This WeekendLea Michele to Return to FUNNY GIRL This Weekend
March 24, 2023

Lea Michele will return to performances of Funny Girl on Broadway this weekend.
Laura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival 2023 Summer SeasonLaura Benanti, Lily Rabe & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival 2023 Summer Season
March 24, 2023

Programming has been confirmed for the 2023 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season.
Video: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLESVideo: Ariana DeBose & Bonnie Milligan Sing 'A Woman Knows' From FEMALE TROUBLES
March 24, 2023

Watch Ariana DeBose and Bonnie Milligan record “A Woman Knows,” the 11 o’clock number from the upcoming original musical comedy Female Troubles, a period piece.
share