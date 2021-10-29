Student Blogs This Week - Halloween Musicals, Costume Ideas, and More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: Beautiful, Brilliant Change

Student Blogger: Student Blogger: Lana Sage

Excerpt: Hi Friends! My name is Lana Sage (She/Her). I am currently attending Boston University for my BFA in Acting with a musical theatre concentration ('25). In my first blog, I contemplate my lack of homesickness and acceptance of the loneliness I've experienced my first two months of college. I hope to remind myself of the necessity that is change.

Student Blog: The Top Five Musicals to Get You Ready for Halloween

Student Blogger: Emily Pugh

Excerpt: With the leaves changing, the temperatures dropping, and the new display of pumpkin and skeleton decorations everywhere, it is clear that fall is in the air and Halloween is just around the "coroner," to quote The Addams Family musical. Although October is usually an exciting time for students as they get further settled into their college routine, it can also be a stressful period due to the increasing amounts of assignments and midterms. For all of these reasons, it is not hard to imagine that college students, like me, have not yet gotten in the mood for Halloween. Thus, to help get you ready for October 31st, I have listed the top five Halloween musicals. Whether you stream these titles in your free time or listen to the curated playlist below, these musicals are sure to put you in the Halloween mood.

Student Blog: Quick and Easy Broadway Costumes for Halloween

Student Blogger: Elisa Kluger

Excerpt: Have you ever wanted to dress like your favorite theater character? Now you can! Read this student blog post to see how you can have some great and easy Halloween costumes of different theater characters.

Student Blog: Midterms, Time Management, and Myself!

Student Blogger: Kelsey Piccirillo

Excerpt: I started my college journey in 2016 at Fullerton College. In 2020 I graduated with my Associate's in History. I currently attended Southern New Hampshire University online and am one class away from my Bachelors in English and Creative Writing. I plan to continue school at either UCLA or USC to get my Masters and PHD in Library Science.

Student Blog: Broadway's Best: Halloween Edition

Student Blogger: Paige Rosko

Excerpt: It's freezing cold here in upstate New York which means it's October and Halloween time. I love both Halloween and Broadway, so it's time to put those two things together and create a list of the best spooky Broadway songs and Halloween-related songs.

Student Blog: Curtains Up! Light the Lights!

Student Blogger: Rebecca Goldfarb

Excerpt: The magic of being in a rehearsal room again, of watching a cast perform without a script in their hands for the first time again, of tearing up and getting chills from a powerful moment on stage again-- they're all parts of putting a production together that I didn't even realize how much I missed. After waiting over a year for live theatre to return at LIU Post, I am currently assistant directing our production of The Laramie Project! Here's everything you need to know about our rehearsal process so far since we open this weekend.

Student Blog: My Favorite NYC Halloween Event, The Halloween Dog Parade

Student Blogger: Sydni Dichter

Halloween is my favorite holiday, and there's no place to celebrate it like NYC. My favorite NYC Halloween event, by far, are the Halloween dog parades! This year, I attended the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade at the East River Park Amphitheater, and it was simply wonderful.