Student Blog: What Solo Traveling Has Taught Me

As my semester abroad in Paris wraps up, I thought I would conquer something I felt helped me grow the most: solo traveling. Doing anything alone is intimidating. People will often mention a fear of being judged or being pitied for being alone. Though these thoughts are valid, I am here to tell you that doing things alone and feeling comfortable in it is such a freeing thing. Just getting started with it can be the hardest part.

My first solo adventure began with London. It was a more familiar place because of the lack of a language barrier and its structure resembling that of a US metropolitan city. I discovered that I love being on my own timing and being able to make my own choices. I was able to get going at whatever time of day I felt ready for and I got to be as spontaneous as I wanted! This trip taught me that I enjoy that spontaneity and that what you do not have other people to consider, it can be fun to simply do as you want!

People are not paying attention to you as closely as you think they are. If you are sitting alone in a restaurant, people are not staring at you wondering what you are doing alone. Remember, everyone else is engaged with their own lives, worrying about what you are up to is of little concern! So, if you are nervous about doing something alone, start just with a run to a café, it will begin to show you just how capable you are.

On my trip to Rome, I asked one of the hosts to seat me at a table for one. His actual, verbal reaction was to say "Wow!". It made me giggle because I did not realize people would admire me for doing something alone. I discovered that doing something that makes me nervous is something everyone else struggles with, too. So, when going on solo adventures, remember how impressive it actually is that you are showing up for yourself!

Finally, solo traveling taught me just how resilient and capable I am to handle any situation. When traveling home from Barcelona, I faced probably the worst travel day of my life. WIth a canceled flight and tight connection, I was incredibly anxious over just trying to get home. However, I proved to myself that I can handle obstacles and when it comes time to lock in, I can take action instead of being petrified by what is ahead.

As I reflect on my time abroad, I found some of my most favorite moments came when going on solo adventures. If you are planning to study abroad or just want to take a few more risks in life, I highly recommend trying things alone. It truly teaches you how much fun you are and how capable you are of handling whatever comes your way!