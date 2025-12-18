Student Blog: Theatrical Traiditons and Routines!

December is a month that always inspires thoughts of tradition. So, in honor of it, I would love to showcase some of my favorite traditions (and routines) that surround theatre! Theatre invites so many traditions, whether they be specific to you, your school, or the entire theatre community. It is always fun to hear other people's perspectives on traditions!

Before seeing any show, I of course love stalking the program. Seeing who is in the cast and on the creative team while reading everyone's biographies is my favorite thing. I also always love seeing what shows are in the theatre's season. However, even before getting to the theatre and being handed my program, I love stalking the theatre or the show's social media accounts. This does two wonderful things for me. The first is that I am reminded of people (whom I follow or whom I have seen online) who are in the show. This establishes an even more personal relationship, as sometimes I am already familiar with the artists and their work. The second thing it does is it often provides a behind-the-scenes perspective. So many productions love creating content for social media as a form of promotion, and this allows the audience to get to know the cast and creatives beyond just what they see on stage. So, I highly recommend doing this before seeing any show.

Before I perform on stage, I must always have time to connect with myself and with my castmates. About 45 minutes before the show starts, I love going on stage with my headphones, stretching, and taking in the view. This eases my nerves and helps me to really be in the moment, appreciating the opportunity to do what I love. I also love connecting with my castmates, whether it be doing a group warm-up, energy circle, or just when I engage in little conversations with the people around me. Doing both of these things helps me to feel centered and ready to do my best!

Finally, after every show I see and performance I do, I must have a sweet treat. This may seem absurd, but it is a fantastic way to end the evening (or afternoon if it's a matinee). Sometimes it can be something I make at home, but often it looks like cheesecake from Junior's or ice cream from Target. I always need this kind of "cherry on top" as a fun way to celebrate the incredible show I just saw or to celebrate my performance, no matter how I felt it went!