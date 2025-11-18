Student Blog: My First Audition for a Broadway Show!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Being able to audition for a Broadway show was something I had never thought was possible, yet, somehow, I got the opportunity! With two days' notice, I had to get my material ready and learn the material they had provided. I was beyond nervous, mostly because I did not entirely know what to expect. Would I be able to keep up with the audition combo? How difficult was it going to be? Was my skill set even comparable to what was needed for the show? So many questions, and ultimately, I found it to be one of the greatest experiences I have ever had. I believe the positivity, though, comes from being intentional with how you approach the situation.

The day started with everyone warming up in a small room. Some people were in their own zone, and others had friends there with whom they were socializing. I found the best way to beat my nerves was by meeting people. I had come warmed up, so I felt free to introduce myself to my neighbors, and I was so glad I did! A few people were from the Moulin Rouge! tour that was in town that week, and another guy had come from his Vegas residency to audition. It was fascinating learning from people, and I found it helped me feel more comfortable when I went into the audition room. I think this is something everyone should do (if others in the room seem to be open to the idea). Often, auditions can feel overly competitive and isolating, yet at the end of the day, we are all artists who want to connect with others and share this passion.

Once everyone's headshots and resumés had been collected, we were called into the audition room. In all honesty, I expected the room to be much more tense than it was. The casting and creative team was absolutely fantastic! They talked to us just like it was a regular dance class. They welcomed questions and were happy to assist everyone with trouble spots. The dance combo was high energy and allowed for great personalization, but I still found it difficult in moments. I believe this to be a good thing because it can show how you deal with improvisation and staying in the moment; however, it did take being intentional not to be too hard on myself. We did it in small groups, and I tried to simply have fun with it (while still giving my best technique).

After, I had an opportunity to show some gymnastics skills, and then we were asked to hold while they chose who they wanted to come back and sing. Unfortunately, I was not one of the few people chosen, yet it did not matter to me. I left proud of my performance and my ability to come prepared for such an incredible opportunity. I also found that the approach I took for auditioning for a Broadway show was no different than any other audition. Though the stakes may feel different, it is so important to approach every audition like a Broadway audition. Every opportunity deserves your best self!