Student Blog: Time for a Break!

I absolutely love winter break. Having a few weeks to be with loved ones and hang out at home (or wherever) is wonderful. Yet, I often find myself with a good amount of free time. Over the past four breaks, I have curated a list of ongoing tasks that I can always turn to if I want to continue to grow and challenge my brain over break.

The first thing I always turn to: picking up a book! I have so many books that I have yet to start, and so many that I have started, but have not finished. I love reading for my own pleasure, and when it comes to school, there is often little time to actually read for fun. Winter break is the perfect time to pick one up, even for just a day. Reading also provides an incredible foundation for every major, especially for those studying theatre. It exercises both the left and right brain, which truly can make you a better student overall.

The next thing I recommend is finding new songs to add to your book. Your "book" is comprised of a diverse set of songs that you can pull from for auditions. It is always good to be updating this, but winter break provides the time to really do a good cleanse. The start of the semester is also when many schools do auditions, so it's best to be prepared for anything exciting that may be coming up!

This may sound simple, but during a relaxing winter break, it can be easy to forget to move your body. Keeping your body strong and at its best is so important for life and for performing. Go on walks, do a fun dance, work out, or conquer some pilates; do anything that brings you joy and keeps you moving. This also includes stretching! Make sure you are keeping those muscles warm and loose, ready for any high kicks to come in the spring!

If you are itching to keep your brain working so that you will be prepared for academic classes, try studying for the LSAT. This is a funny suggestion; however, I believe it to be a good one, so stick with me. I am currently studying for the LSAT, which is the entrance exam for law school. But this studying is great not just for those pursuing a legal track; it is fantastic for anyone. It works with logical reasoning and reading comprehension to really train your mind to think critically. I think it provides the perfect structure to help expand your brain's capabilities. So, if you have such an itch, try buying an LSAT study book and working through some of the problems for fun!

Overall, I believe rest and living at a slower pace is exactly what a break is perfect for. Yet, if you find yourself doing more than just that, I hope this list gives you a few ideas to begin with!